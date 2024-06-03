Litmus test for Omar, Mehbooba, Jitendra Singh

SRINAGAR: The political career of three political heavy weights — two ex-chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti and BJP MP and Union MoS PMO Dr Jitendra Singh — are at stake in the Lok Sabha polls in Jammu and Kashmir.

J&K has five Lok Sabha seats of which three are very significant as the political future of three political heavy weights depends on them. PDP chief and former CM Mufti contested from the newly carved out Anantnag-Rajouri LS seat. She was involved in a triangular contest with NC’s prominent Gujjar leader Mian Altaf and Apni Party’s Pahari leader Zaffar Manhas.

According to political expert Noor Mohammad Baba, if Mehbooba loses the polls, it will be tough for her to establish herself and her party.

The PDP has been weakened by desertions after the fall of PDP-BJP coalition government led by Mehbooba in June 2018. Mehbooba losing will imply that the people have not “forgiven” her for aligning with BJP after 2014 polls.