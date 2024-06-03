Post-poll violence erupts, Bengal BJP chief warns ‘UP-style encounters’

KOLKATA: Violence marred the final phase of Lok Sabha polls in Bengal with a BJP worker being hacked to death by a group of men in Nadia district. The saffron party was quick to hold the ruling Trinamool Congress responsible for the crime.
Reacting to the incident, state BJP president Sukanta Majumdar warned the TMC “goons” of getting “Uttar Pradesh treatment.” He asked them to brace for an “encounter” after the change of power in the state.
Dismissing the allegations, the TMC termed the killing the “fallout” of a family feud. According to police sources, the incident took place at Kaliganj in the northern part of the district when BJP worker, Hafijur Sheikh, was playing carrom with others on Saturday night. Around 10-12 people came on motorbikes and first shot Sheikh and then hacked him, killing him on the spot.
Irate locals demonstrated for over two hours and disallowed the police to lift the body, which was later sent for post-mortem examination.
The BJP’s Uttar Nadia unit president, Arjun Biswas, alleged that TMC goons killed the party worker. District TMC leader Rukbanur Rahman, however, blamed family feud behind the murder and said the Trinamool Congress has no role in it. Family members of the deceased demanded an immediate arrest of the culprits. Alleging electoral malpractices, the BJP has sought repoll in some booths at Mathurapur and Diamond Harbour seats.
Meanwhile, state Governor C V Ananda Bose on Sunday expressed his concern on the reports about another post-poll violence in Sandeshkhali, and asked Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to intervene immediately and restore peace there.
Bose told PTI that he has written to Banerjee, asking her to inform him about the action taken against those involved in the incidents of violence in Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district.
“I am a bit worried about the situation in Sandeshkhali. From the inputs I have received, I have come to know about incidents of attacks on the women of Sandeshkhali within hours after the polling was over yesterday. I have written to the Chief Minister about the steps taken in this regard,” Bose said.
“If such attacks continue and the inhabitants are tortured, I will open the doors of the Raj Bhavan for them to come and stay here. They will be provided safe shelter here,” he added. Based on reports of the returning officers, the district poll officers and observers concerned, the Election Commission has ordered re-polling at one booth each in the Barasat and Mathurapur Lok Sabha constituencies, an official said.
(With inputs from PTI)