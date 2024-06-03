Power games | Numbers pose existential crisis for AAP

Exit Polls

Numbers pose existential crisis for AAP

The return of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal to Tihar Jail and the exit poll prediction of AAP’s impending rout in Delhi and Punjab, the two states where it is in power, point to a dire future for the party. There are reports that the Union government is not happy with the chief minister ruling Delhi from the jail.

Delhi lieutenant governor V K Saxena has reportedly indicated that immediately after the announcement of Lok Sabha election results, the central government would take a decisive step to improve governance in Delhi. At a recent lunch at Raj Niwas, he told those present that the chief minister’s refusal to resign has created a crisis of governance in Delhi and the Central government cannot remain a mute spectator.

He pointed out the serious water crisis in the national capital and said administration in the city has come to a standstill. Rumours of possible imposition of President’s Rule are flying thick and fast. Kejriwal’s aggressive campaign during his three-week bail period and the party’s ‘Jail ka jawaab vote se’ campaign appear to have failed to beat Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal among voters.

This has created a sense of despondency in AAP rank and file. Cracks are already visible in the Punjab unit of the party where many MLAs have expressed unhappiness with the leadership of chief minister Bhagwant Mann. The BJP has been fishing in the troubled waters of Punjab for some time. The party has reportedly been in touch with the MLAs and other state leaders of AAP. The exit poll results may encourage the dissidents and threaten the survival of the government in the border state.