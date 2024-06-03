SIT set up to probe attack on BJP candidate’s convoy

PATNA: The Bihar police on Sunday formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the alleged assault on MP and BJP candidate from Patliputra Ram Kripal Yadav and his supporters after the seventh phase of elections.

Former union minister Yadav is pitted against RJD chief Lalu Prasad’s eldest daughter, Misa Bharti. Altogether, nine people have been named as accused in the police complaint.

Acting swiftly, the SIT also arrested one accused, Vikas Yadav, in this connection. Yadav’s cavalcade was attacked, and gunshots were fired in Masaurhi in Patna late on Saturday evening.

Confirming the arrest of one of the accused, Patna City SP (East) Bharat Soni said that altogether, nine people have been named in the FIR lodged by Yadav.

Meanwhile, Yadav said he had never faced such a situation in his 40 years of public life. “It is for the first time I have filed an FIR against somebody for attacking me and my supporters,” he added.

He accused RJD MLA Rekha Devi of entering a polling booth during voting in Patliputra on Saturday in the seventh and last phase.

RJD’s act amounted to an utter violation of the model code of conduct, Yadav said, adding that he has complained to Patna district magistrate-cum district returning officer Shirsat Kapil Ashok.

When Yadav learned about the RJD MLA entering the polling booth, he rushed to the spot and got details from the villagers. His convoy was attacked when he was returning to the state capital.

While Yadav managed to escape, some of his supporters were assaulted, and one of them sustained head injuries in the attack.