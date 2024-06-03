We were always here, never went missing: CEC on memes calling election commissioners 'Laapata Gentlemen'

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Monday said that the elections commissioners were always here, and never went missing.

Addressing a press briefing, he said social media meme pages are calling us ' Laapataa Gentlemen'. But we never went missing, we were always here, Rajiv Kumar said.

"Now memes can say the 'Laapataa Gentlemen' are back," the CEC added.

The Chief Election Commissioner said that the county created a world record with 64. 2 crore voters, including 31.2 crore women, participating in the Lok Sabha elections this year.

He said over 68,000 monitoring teams and 1.5 crore polling and security personnel were involved in the world's largest electoral exercise.

CEC also said that only 39 repolls took place in 2024 general elections as against 540 repolls in 2019.

The CEC further said that Jammu and Kashmir recorded its highest turnout in four decades at 58.58 per cent overall and 51.05 per cent in the Valley.

"Seizures of Rs 10,000 crore, including cash, freebies, drugs and liquor, were made during the 2024 polls as compared to Rs 3,500 crore in 2019," he said.

Some key points from CEC press briefing

1.Nearly four lakh vehicles, 135 special trains and 1,692 air sorties were used in conducting 2024 Lok Sabha elections

2. Over 90 per cent of 495 complaints of Model Code of Conduct violations disposed during 2024 general elections

3. EC issued notices to top leaders, FIRs were filed against many and top officials transferred to sanitise poll process

4. All development work used to stop during MCC, EC gave permission within 48 hours of applications in 95-98 per cent projects

5. We have by and large controlled menace of deep fakes, AI generated synthetic content in 2024 general elections

6. Entire counting process is absolutely robust

7. All issues raised by multi-party delegations have been addressed

8. System of Indian polls is such that it allows for post-election scrutiny