Big win for Congress as party breaks BJP's decade-long winning streak in Gujarat

AHMEDABAD: After a decade-long dominance in the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, the BJP's winning streak comes to a halt as Congress candidate Geniben Thakore secures victory in Banaskantha, defeating BJP's candidate Rekha Chaudhary by a margin exceeding 20,000 votes.

In what was seen as a tight neck battle, both BJP and Congress maintained leads in various rounds, but ultimately, Congress emerged victorious.

Geniben's assertive approach, consistent engagement with constituents, and innovative crowd-funding strategies proved advantageous for the Congress party.

Meanwhile BJP secured victories in 25 out of 26 seats. Additionally, the BJP has clinched five Legislative Assembly seats in by polls, left vacant by the resignation of four Congress MLAs and one independent. Notably, Arjun Modhwadia, who transitioned from Congress to BJP, secures a remarkable win in the Porbandar Legislative Assembly seat with a lead exceeding one lakh votes.