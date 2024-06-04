BJP will not win 370 seats nor will NDA get 400: Former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

JAIPUR: Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday claimed that the BJP will neither get 370 seats nor will NDA get 400 seats.

He said that given the situation, Modi should withdraw his name from the prime ministerial post.

In a post on X, Gehlot said, "Now it has become clear that neither BJP will get 370 seats nor NDA will get 400 seats. BJP is not able to get a clear majority in the name of Prime Minister Modi. In such a situation, Shri Narendra Modi should now withdraw his name from the candidature for the post of Prime Minister."

He said that the Prime Minister had claimed in Parliament that under his leadership, the BJP would cross 370 seats and NDA would cross 400.

He said that Modi completely focused the 2024 Lok Sabha elections on himself.

In the campaign, phrases like Modi ki guarantee, and Modi sarkar again were heard and seen more than the word BJP.