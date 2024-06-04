CPI-ML stages comeback to Lok Sabha from Bihar after three decades

PATNA: After putting up an impressive show in the 2020 Bihar assembly election, CPI (ML) once again demonstrated its electoral prowess by winning two seats in the Lok Sabha election.

While CPI (ML) candidate Sudama Prasad wrested the Arrah Lok Sabha seat from BJP by defeating union minister and sitting MP R K Singh, party candidate from Karakat Raja Ram Singh emerged victorious by defeating his nearest rival, Bhojpuri actor-cum-singer Pawan Singh.

Former union minister and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) chief Upendra Kushwaha came in third position.

In the 2020 assembly election, CPI (ML) had a notable performance, winning 12 out of the 19 seats it contested. The last time a CPI (ML) candidate was elected to the Lok Sabha from Bihar was in 1989 when Rameshwar Prasad won from Arrah.

CPI (ML) contested in three seats - Arrah, Nalanda, and Karakat in the 2024 Lok Sabha election. Among these, Arrah witnessed a head-to-head contest between CPI (ML) and BJP.

In Nalanda, JD (U) candidate Kaushalendera Kumar of JD(U) defeated CPI (ML) candidate Sandeep Saurav. Kaushalendra won the seat for the third consecutive term. Nalanda is the home district of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Reflecting on the election results, CPI (ML) General Secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya highlighted that the outcomes stood as a stance against what was perceived as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's alleged dictatorship and is in favour of the constitution. He extended congratulations to the people of the country, particularly those from Uttar Pradesh, for voting against what he termed as BJP's 'jumlebazi' and 'tall claims'.