Election trends show moral defeat for Modi; he should resign, head to Himalayas: Congress

NEW DELHI: With latest trends showing the BJP falling below the majority mark, the Congress on Tuesday said it has become clear that it will be a staggering political and decisively moral defeat for Narendra Modi and he should resign and head to the Himalayas.

Counting of votes are underway for the Lok Sabha elections, with the BJP emerging as the single largest party but not getting a majority on its own.

"He used to pretend that he was extraordinary. Now it has been proved that the outgoing prime minister is going to become former. Take moral responsibility and resign. This is the message of this election," Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X in Hindi. He said on December 3, 2016, in Moradabad, the "outgoing" Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said - "What at the most can they do to me? What can they do? I am a faqir (poor man), I will just pick up my bag and leave".

"Do you remember this statement of yours, outgoing prime minister? The time has come. Take your bag and head towards the Himalayas," Ramesh said in a swipe at Modi. Exit polls on Saturday predicted that Prime Minister Modi will retain power for a third straight term, with the BJP-led NDA expected to win a big majority in the Lok Sabha polls.