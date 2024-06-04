'I want to remain MP for both': Rahul in dilemma on whether to represent Wayanad or Rae Bareli

NEW DELHI: After winning the Lok Sabha elections from both Wayanad and Rae Bareli, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is facing a dilemma on which seat he will represent.

"I have won from both the seats and I want to wholeheartedly thank the voters of Rae Bareli and Wayanad. Now I have to decide which seat I will stay on, will discuss and then decide. Can't hold on to both the seats, but I haven't decided yet," he said.

"I am being asked whether I would remain the MP of Wayanad or Rae Bareli, I want to remain MP for both. Congratulations to all of you," the former Congress chief said.