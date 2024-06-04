'I want to remain MP for both': Rahul in dilemma on whether to represent Wayanad or Rae Bareli

NEW DELHI: After winning the Lok Sabha elections from both Wayanad and Rae Bareli, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is facing a dilemma on which seat he will represent.
"I have won from both the seats and I want to wholeheartedly thank the voters of Rae Bareli and Wayanad. Now I have to decide which seat I will stay on, will discuss and then decide. Can't hold on to both the seats, but I haven't decided yet," he said.
"I am being asked whether I would remain the MP of Wayanad or Rae Bareli, I want to remain MP for both. Congratulations to all of you," the former Congress chief said.
Rahul won both seats by thumping margins. In Wayanad he defeated Annie Raja of the CPI by more than 3.6 lakh votes, while in Rae Bareli he won against Dinesh Pratap Singh of the BJP by over 3.9 lakh votes.
He also lauded the people of Uttar Pradesh for their "political wisdom" after the INDIA bloc outperformed the NDA in the state.
"I mean the people of UP have done wonders. Many states have done wonders, but UP has protected the Constitution by understanding the politics of India, by understanding the threat to the Constitution and I want to thank all the states, but I want to say special to Uttar Pradesh that you supported the Congress Party, the INDIA bloc," he said.