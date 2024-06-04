Kashmir results may redraw political alignments, hasten assembly elections

SRINAGAR: The first Lok Sabha polls in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 are crucial for the region. The election results may necessitate a change in political strategy, lead to the emergence of new political equations, and determine the fate of Assembly polls in the Union Territory.

Jammu and Kashmir comprise five parliamentary seats—Udhampur and Jammu in the Jammu region, and Srinagar, Baramulla, and Anantnag-Rajouri in the Valley. In the 2019 polls, the BJP won both seats in the Jammu region, while the NC secured all three Valley seats.

After over three decades of militancy, people in Kashmir turned out in large numbers to vote. J&K witnessed a combined poll percentage of 58.11% for the five parliamentary seats, marking the highest voter turnout in the last 35 years.