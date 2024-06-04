Madhya Pradesh is BJP’s brightest spot in Lok Sabha polls, party set to sweep all 29 seats

BHOPAL: Just six months after pulverizing the Congress 163-66 in the assembly elections, the BJP came out with another splendid performance, sweeping all 29 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday.

On a day when the BJP suffered major reverses in Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Rajasthan, the neighbouring MP emerged as the brightest spot for the ruling party, which blanked the prime opposition Congress.

The BJP was leading in all 29 seats with massive and comfortable margins.

While all the BJP biggies, including former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union ministers Jyotiraditya Scindia, Dr Virendra Khatik, Faggan Singh Kulaste and state party chief VD Sharma were leading by big margins from their respective seats, the Congress biggies have been left stunned by the continuance of the saffron surge.

The biggest story of the saffron success was the crumbling of the lone Congress bastion Chhindwara that was left unconquered by the BJP in the 2019 polls. Lesser-known district BJP president Vivek Sahu ‘Bunty’, who lost the 2023 assembly polls from Chhindwara assembly seat to ex-CM and sitting MLA Kamal Nath, made a stellar comeback leading against Nath’s sitting MP and Congress candidate son Nakul Nath by over 1.09 lakh votes at the time of filling this report.

Right since 1980, Chhindwara has been Kamal Nath’s bastion, which has been won by Nath nine times, once by his wife and once by son Nakul Nath in 2019.