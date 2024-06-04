Military reforms: Joint training wing initiates first course at Staff College

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) on Monday stated the first-of-its-kind initiative is a specially curated curriculum for a select group of student-officers from the Indian Army, Navy, Air Force, and friendly foreign countries.

“The curriculum would foster a collaborative and inter-service approach to jointness and integration in warfare and focus on inter-service understanding at this early stage in their careers, thus empowering them to lead the way in the upcoming era of Theatre Commands.” MoD said. This year’s course is the 80th staff course that commenced on Monday in Wellington, Tamil Nadu. The college established in 1905 has courses designed to train mid-career officers from the Army, Navy, and Air Force to become proficient staff officers and future military leaders.

In his address to the student officers, Lt Gen Virendra Vats, Commandant, DSSC, highlighted the critical role of synergy and integration among the Army, Navy, and Air Force and underscored the importance of understanding the unique capabilities of each service.