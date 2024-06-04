Military reforms: Joint training wing initiates first course at Staff College

NEW DELHI: Reforms towards jointness in the Indian military reached another milestone on Monday with a new training wing beginning its course to train officers at the grassroots level. A small number of selected officers for the first time were put under the newly created joint training team at the Defence Services Staff College (DSSC).
“Around 40 trainee officers will be directly under the newly created head of the joint training team appointed recently,” said a defence source.
A commandant is the head of the DSSC who till recently anchored three verticals each helmed by the chief instructor (CI) of Major General level officer. Recently a brigadier-level joint training officer has been appointed heading the joint training. “As the triservices posting has already begun, this step is aimed at taking the joint training at the grassroots level,” said the source.
The genesis is rooted in the first triservices conference ‘Parivartan Chintan’ held under the Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan in April. Jointness and integration are the cornerstones of transformation to joint structures towards which the Indian armed forces are progressing with the intention of being “future ready”.
The Ministry of Defence (MoD) on Monday stated the first-of-its-kind initiative is a specially curated curriculum for a select group of student-officers from the Indian Army, Navy, Air Force, and friendly foreign countries.
“The curriculum would foster a collaborative and inter-service approach to jointness and integration in warfare and focus on inter-service understanding at this early stage in their careers, thus empowering them to lead the way in the upcoming era of Theatre Commands.” MoD said. This year’s course is the 80th staff course that commenced on Monday in Wellington, Tamil Nadu. The college established in 1905 has courses designed to train mid-career officers from the Army, Navy, and Air Force to become proficient staff officers and future military leaders.
In his address to the student officers, Lt Gen Virendra Vats, Commandant, DSSC, highlighted the critical role of synergy and integration among the Army, Navy, and Air Force and underscored the importance of understanding the unique capabilities of each service.