NDA's Shambhavi Choudhary set to make history by becoming country's youngest MP from Bihar

PATNA: Shambhavi Choudhary, the NDA candidate from Samastipur Lok Sabha seat in north Bihar is all set to create history by becoming the country's youngest MP in Lok Sabha.

Choudhary is only 25 years old, as per an affidavit filed in her nomination papers for the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

Choudhary, daughter of a senior JD(U) minister in the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government Ashok Kumar Choudhary, is making her debut in electoral politics from this reserved constituency.

She was leading against her rival Sunny Hazari, son of a JD(U) minister Maheshwar Hazari, by over 1 lakh votes till the last reports came in.

Sunny has been fielded by the Indian National Congress.

He had joined the grand old party ahead of the Lok Sabha election. However, his father Maheshwar Hazari could not campaign in favour of Sunny due to difference in political interests.

Maheshwar is a JD(U) minister while his son is contesting on the ticket of Opposition INC. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had campaigned in favour of Shambhavi, daughter-in-law of former IPS officer Kishore Kunal, who had played a key role in the case related to Ayodhya Ram Temple.