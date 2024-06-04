NEET-UG results announced: Record 67 students get rank 1

NEW DELHI: As many as 67 candidates have scored all India rank 1 in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2024 results announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday.

The top percentile for the NEET UG 2024 this year is 99.997129.

Rajasthan has the highest number of toppers in the results this year.

A total of 11 candidates from Rajasthan have secured All India Rank 1.

The medical entrance exam was conducted on May 5.

This year, a record 24 lakh candidates registered for the NEET-UG exams, of whom over 10 lakh were male students, over 13 lakh were female, and 24 were under the third gender category.

The exam was held at 4,750 different centres located in 571 cities throughout the country, including 14 cities outside India

Region-wise, Uttar Pradesh had registered the highest number of candidates at 3,39,125, followed by Maharashtra at 2,79,904 and Rajasthan at 1,96,139. Tamil Nadu saw 1,55,216 registrations and Karnataka 1,54,210.

In 2023, a total of 20,87,449 candidates had registered for NEET-UG. The NTA had recorded 97.7 per cent attendance in the exam.

The provisional answer key was made available by NTA on May 29. Candidates were given time until May 31 to raise objections to the provisional answer key.

The cut-off this year for the general and general-PH category candidates has gone up from 720-137 last year to 720-164 this year.

The NEET (UG) exams are conducted for admission to undergraduate courses in each of the disciplines i.e. BAMS, BUMS, and BSMS courses of the Indian system of medicine in all medical institutions.

NEET (UG) shall also apply for admission to the BHMS course under the National Commission for Homeopathy also.

The Examination was conducted in 13 languages (Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu).

The examination was also conducted in 14 cities outside India, including Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Bangkok, Colombo, Doha, Kathmandu, Kuala Lumpur, Kuwait City, Lagos, Manama, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, and Singapore.

Candidates who appeared in the examination can check their results through the official website — exams.nta.ac.in/neet.

NTA said that the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), Government of India will conduct the counselling for 15 per cent all India quota seats, deemed universities, central universities, seats of ESIC and AFMC, BHU, and AMU.

Candidates will apply for 15 per cent All India quota seats as per the directions of DGHS and counselling will be stopped once the seats are exhausted.

The details and schedule of counselling would be made available on the websites of the Union Health Ministry and Medical Education Directorates of States.