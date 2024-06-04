Two former J-K CMs Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti concede defeat in Lok Sabha polls

SRINAGAR: Two former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah have conceded defeat from the Lok Sabha seats the two contested in Jammu and Kashmir.

Omar, who was involved in a triangular contest from the Baramulla Lok Sabha seat, conceded defeat to jailed ex MLA Er Rashid.

Er Rashid, who has so far secured 350858 votes, is leading over Omar Abdullah by 191124 votes.

“I think it’s time to accept the inevitable. Congratulations to Engineer Rashid for his victory in North Kashmir. I don’t believe his victory will hasten his release from prison nor will the people of North Kashmir get the representation they have a right to but the voters have spoken and in a democracy that’s all that matters,” Omar tweeted.

Er Rashid is lodged in Delhi’s Tihar hail in a UAPA case. He is under detention since August 2019.

In absence, his sons campaigned for him and their appeal seems to have worked on the ground with their jailed father receiving sympathy votes.

Meanwhile, another former CM and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti has also conceded defeat.

Mehbooba was involved in a triangular contest from Anantnag seat and conceded defeat to NC’s Mian Altaf, who has so far got 4,82,123 votes with a lead of over 2.54 lakh votes.

“Respecting the verdict of the people I thank my PDP workers & leaders for their hard work & support despite all the odds. My deepest gratitude to the people who voted for me. Winning & losing is part of the game & wont deter us from our path,” Mehbooba tweeted.