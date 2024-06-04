Postal ballots: SC refuses to entertain YSRC plea

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain YSRC’s plea, challenging the May 30 order of the Election Commission of India (ECI) on the counting of votes cast through postal ballots in Andhra Pradesh.

The two-judge vacation Bench of the top court, comprising Justices Arvind Kumar and Sandeep Mehta, said there was no need to interfere with the Andhra Pradesh High Court’s decision to decline relief to the political party since an election petition can be filed in the matter. “In the facts and circumstances of this case, we refuse to interfere,” the Supreme Court said.

In its order dated May 30, the poll panel directed the election officers to consider postal ballots as valid even if the declaration form (Form 13A) has only the attesting officer’s signature and no name, designation or seal. The YSR Congress Party had challenged the ECI’s circular on the grounds that it was discriminatory to the State.

On Saturday, the Andhra Pradesh High Court had disposed of YSRC’s petition challenging the ECI’s order and maintained that it could not intervene now as the election process has already commenced.