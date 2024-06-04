UP springs surprise as leads show major reverses for NDA, Smriti Irani trailing

LUCKNOW: India's most populous state Uttar Pradesh with 80 Lok Sabha seats has sprung a major surprise with the INDIA bloc taking a lead in 44 seats leaving the ruling NDA behind at 34.

While prominent BJP faces including PM Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh have gained a respectable lead in their respective constituencies of Varanasi and Lucknow, at least four Union Ministers -- Smriti Irani, Ajay Mishra Teni, Sanjeev Baliyan and Kaushal Kishore -- are trailing.

On the other hand, early trends show the Congress leading in at least seven seats -- Rae Bareli, Amethi, Saharanpur, Sitapur, Fatehpur Sikri, Allahabad and Amroha.

Similarly, putting up a robust fight based on its PDA (Pichhda, Dalit and Alpsankhyak) plank, the Samajwadi Party is leading in 34 seats breaching major saffron forts like Lakhimpur Kheri, Muzaffarnagar, Ballia, Basti, Mohanlalganj etc. besides taking a comfortable lead in four of its family bastions including Kannauj, Mainpuri, Azamgarh and Firozabad. The SP, however, is trailing in Badaun where the son of Shivpal Yadav is in fray against the BJP candidate.

The early trends show a dismal show by the BJP allies including the Apna Dal (S), SBSP and NISHAD, which are trailing in their respective constituencies.

The BJP had fielded candidates in 75 seats, leaving five for its smaller allies. Within the INDIA bloc, the Samajwadi Party contested 62 seats, Congress 17 seats and the Trinamool Congress one seat.