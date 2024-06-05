BSP draws a blank, vote share hits all-time low

NEW DELHI: With the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) drawing a blank in the general elections, it turned out to be the worst ever performance of the outfit since its electoral debut in 1989. The party secured just 2.07% vote share. It fielded candidates in 424 Lok Sabha seats, including 80 constituencies in Uttar Pradesh.

The decline in the BSP’s support base was on the expected line as the party evidently didn’t undertake campaign actively and enthusiastically in these elections.

While the opposition INDIA bloc was taking on the ruling BJP fiercely during the campaign, former chief minister of UP and BSP supremo Mayawati preferred to maintain a stoic silence. The Congress made reservation and ‘threat to the Constitution’ its main poll plank but Mayawati remained silent.

She removed her nephew Akash Anand from the post of national coordinator of the BSP in the middle of the campaign for allegedly attacking the ruling BJP. The move didn’t go down well with the party supporters.

All these decisions, including remaining aloof from the opposition group, have perhaps worked against the party.

According to the poll watchers, despite their best efforts, Mayawati’s sympathizers -- mainly the Dalits -- voted in favour of the SP helping it to emerge as third largest party.