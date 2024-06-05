From Tihar, Er Rashid defeats Omar in Baramulla, Jitendra retains Udhampur

SRINAGAR: In a significant upset, independent candidate and former MLA Er Rashid, who is currently in Tihar jail, surprised many by winning the Baramulla parliamentary seat in Jammu and Kashmir. This victory came as Er Rashid defeated political heavyweight, former CM Omar Abdullah, and Peoples Conference chairman Sajjad Lone in a triangular contest.

Er Rashid’s win is particularly noteworthy as Baramulla LS seat had traditionally been a bastion of the NC. The youth factor and sympathetic vote played a significant role in his victory, with the youth overwhelmingly supporting the jailed leader in all four districts of the constituency.

Meanwhile, Union MoS PMO Dr Jitendra Singh overcame strong anti-incumbency to secure a third successive term in the Udhampur constituency. His victory, albeit by a smaller margin compared to previous elections, was against Congress candidate Lal Singh.

In another upset, NC’s Mian Altaf defeated former CM Mehbooba Mufti in the Anantnag LS seat by over 2.79 lakh votes. This defeat marks Mehbooba’s second consecutive loss from the seat, and highlights the challenges faced by her party as several senior leaders have left.

In Srinagar, NC’s Aga Ruhullah emerged victorious by defeating PDP’s Waheed Para. Ruhullah has pledged to raise the issue of Article 370 abrogation in parliament, emphasizing his opposition to the decision.

In Ladakh, independent candidate Haji Hanifa Jan, a rebel from NC, won by 27862 votes. Jan defeated the INDIA alliance-backed Congress candidate Tsering Namgyal and BJP’s Tashi Gyalson, showcasing the shifting political dynamics in the region.

