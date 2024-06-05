In Bengal story, Didi is matchless

KOLKATA: All factors were apparently against Mamata Banerjee -- the voting stretched across all seven phases from April 19 to June 1, her rivals, both Right and Left, exerting enormous weight on her Trinamool Congress.

And then amid an unbearable heat, around 78% of the electors, a turnout that left many northern states behind, came out to vote. The result shocked her adversaries: the Trinamool bagged 29 seats out of 42; the BJP stood distant second with 12 seats followed by Congress with a solitary number.

Her principal opponent BJP sent in their best – the “dadas” of the Bengal variety – the judge- judge-turned-politician Abhijit Gangopadhyay (Tamluk), Dr Jayanta Roy (Jalpaiguri) Dilip Ghosh (Bardhman-Durgapur) Sukanta Majumder (Balurghat). Didi came out tops at the end of the day.