INDIA steps up efforts to cobble up numbers, reaches out to parties

WITH the BJP failing to secure the majority mark, the Opposition INDIA bloc is not leaving any stone unturned to lure the two NDA partners— JD(U)’s Nitish Kumar and Telugu Desam Party (TDP)’ s N. Chandrababu Naidu, who emerged as the potential kingmakers in government formation. According to sources, the post of Deputy Prime Minister to Nitish and a promise of special status for Andhra Pradesh are on the table if the parties extend their support to the bloc.

While senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh tweeted on Tuesday assuring that the party will grant special status to Andhra Pradesh, sources said that NCP leader Sharad Pawar is in talks with Chandrababu Naidu and Nitish Kumar. Adding to speculations, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that the Congress and other INDIA bloc leaders are in touch with Kumar and Naidu.

While both leaders are infamous for shifting alliances, both have rejoined the NDA ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election. However, the spokesperson of both JD(U) and the TDP have denied any plans to support the INDIA bloc as both leaders are expected to be in Delhi tomorrow. Nitish’s JDU has won 15 seats and Naidu’s TDP has won 12 seats respectively.

Sources also said that the INDIA bloc has offered the post of Deputy Prime Minister to Nitish in place of supporting the coalition. For Naidu, the INDIA bloc has promised to grant the status of special status for Andhra Pradesh, a long pending demand of the party. Meanwhile, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Manoj Kumar Jha told reporters in Patna that both Nitish and Naidu are expected to switch to the INDIA bloc.