Lok Sabha polls 2024: Numbers reveal tale of the tape for BJP-led NDA and Congress-led INDIA bloc

While the BJP continues to assert formidable dominance against its principal rival in direct electoral contests, the Congress party has demonstrated notable strides in its performance compared to its dismal showing in the 2019 elections.

Through strategic seat-sharing with key INDIA bloc allies and regional partners, the grand old party contested in fewer seats than it did in 2019, thereby reducing the frequency of head-to-head fights against the BJP.

This not only aided the party to improve on its 2019 performance but also bolstered the coalition's regional giants in their quest to wrestle more seats away from the BJP-led NDA's kitty.

Overall, Congress had contested 423 seats in 2019, winning a mere 52 seats with a strike rate of 12.29%. However, it rose to 30.18% after it reduced the number of seats to 328, falling one short of 100 wins in 2024.

In 2024, the national heavyweights faced off in 215 seats, with the BJP still coming out on top with 153 seats, while the Congress won 62. This is a 400% increase in its own tally when compared to the dismal 15 seats it had won in head-to-head fights during the 2019 general elections.

Seat 'redistribution' flips UP, Maharashtra for INDIA

In Uttar Pradesh, the number of direct contests between the two parties decreased dramatically, from 65 seats in 2019 to just 17 seats in 2024.

Of the 65 direct battles in 2019, the BJP ran away with 64 seats, while the Congress could only retain its bastion of Rae Bareli. In 2024, the going got better for the Congress, which won 6 out of the 17 seats it went up against the BJP. This helped the Congress's strike rate improve to 35% from a mere 2%, while the BJP's hit rate fell to 65% from 80%.

The reduced seats also had a ripple effect on its ally, the Samajwadi Party, which contested 63 seats of the state's 80 seats and demonstrated a more dominant strike rate against the BJP in direct battles this time. The SP won 37 of the 63 seats it contested, bettering its best performance from 2004, with 35 of those wins coming in direct fights with the BJP.

What's equally interesting is that the vote share of the NDA and INDIA bloc ended up being closer than expected, with the NDA dropping to 45% from the 51.19% it had in 2019 and INDIA rising to 43.52%. The BJP's vote share also dropped to 41.37 from the 49.98% it had in 2019, while the Samajwadi Party's share rose from 18.11% to 33.59%. The Congress, which had a 6.36% share in 2019, rose to 9.46% this time.