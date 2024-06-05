Maha drubbing for BJP and allies as Congress wins 13 seats

MUMBAI: The Congress is the fourth largest in terms of its total 44 MLAs in the Maharashtra assembly, but it has emerged as the single largest party with 13 Lok Sabha seats out of a total of 48 in the state. The Congress can also seek support from its rebel independent candidate Vishal Patil from Sangali.

The BJP has suffered a lot; its tally of 23 seats in the 2019 election has come down to 10. Deputy CM Ajit Pawar also failed to get victory for his spouse Sunetra Pawar against his cousin sister Supriya who won by over one lakh votes in Baramati.

In the onion belt, the BJP and its alliance partners lost all seats in Dhule, Dindori, Nasik, Shirdi, Shirur and Ahmednagar constituencies. The onion farmer’s anger was palpable in this region over the ban on onion export.