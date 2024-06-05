Maha drubbing for BJP and allies as Congress wins 13 seats

MUMBAI: The Congress is the fourth largest in terms of its total 44 MLAs in the Maharashtra assembly, but it has emerged as the single largest party with 13 Lok Sabha seats out of a total of 48 in the state. The Congress can also seek support from its rebel independent candidate Vishal Patil from Sangali.
The BJP has suffered a lot; its tally of 23 seats in the 2019 election has come down to 10. Deputy CM Ajit Pawar also failed to get victory for his spouse Sunetra Pawar against his cousin sister Supriya who won by over one lakh votes in Baramati.
In the onion belt, the BJP and its alliance partners lost all seats in Dhule, Dindori, Nasik, Shirdi, Shirur and Ahmednagar constituencies. The onion farmer’s anger was palpable in this region over the ban on onion export.
The BJP’s ally, Chief Minister M Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, has won seven seats. Another saffron ally, the deputy CM Ajit Pawar-led NCP has managed to get only one seat.
On the other hand, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) has won nine seats and Sharad Pawar-led NCP seven seats.
The biggest takeaway of this election is Congress bouncing back in its old Vidarbha bastion. The Sharad Pawar-led NCP’s strike rate is the highest: it contested 10 seats and won seven.
Out of six seats in Mumbai, the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi won four while BJP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena won a seat each in the financial capital. Uddhav-led Shiv Sena candidate Amol Kirtikar lost the election by 48 votes from Mumbai North West. Uddhav succeeded in retaining its bastion Mumbai while Eknath Shinde also retained its home turf Thane; his son Dr Shrikant Shinde also won from Kalyan against Sena (UBT) Vaishali Darekar.
Union minister Nitin Gadkari and Narayan Rane won against Congress candidate Vikas Thakare and Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Vinayak Raut in Ratnagiri Sindhudurg Lok Sabha constituency. BJP’s three ministers of state -- Kapil Patil in Bhiwandi, Bharati Pawar in Dindori and Raosaheb Danave in Jalna -- lost the election.
This election result has also shown which is “real” and “duplicate” Shiv Sena and NCP. The Uddhav-led party has won more seats than the Shinde faction while Sharad Pawar-led NCP has also done the same, beating Ajit Pawar-led Party.