NDA to meet ahead of government formation

NEW DELHI: Senior leaders of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) are likely to meet on Wednesday to take stock of the Lok Sabha poll results and deliberate on the details of government formation.

JD(U) leader and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu, who is set to become the next Andhra Pradesh chief minister, will attend the meeting where top leaders of the BJP and its other allies are also expected to be present, sources said.

They are expected to congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is set for a record-equalling third term at the helm, and discuss with him the details of the new government, which is likely to be different in composition and character with a bigger share for the BJP's allies.