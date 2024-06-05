TDP regains lost glory in Krishna, Guntur and Prakasam

VIJAYAWADA: The Telugu Desam Party once again dominated the politically active erstwhile undivided districts of Krishna, Guntur and Prakasam, which it lost in the 2019 State Assembly elections. Working back the magic of the 2014 elections, in which it had secured 27 out of the 45 seats, TDP along with BJP and JSP made almost a clean sweep and secured 43 out of 45 seats.
On the other hand, YSRC, which bagged 37 MLAs in these three undivided districts in the 2019 elections, could manage to win two seats in 2024. Out of the six Lok Sabha seats in the three districts, TDP bagged five—Vijayawada, Guntur, Narasaraopeta, Bapatla and Ongole—while its ally Jana Sena Party bagged Machilipatnam Lok Sabha seat.
In Krishna district, TDP and JSP bagged one MP seat each. Out of the 16 MLA seats, TDP won 13 seats—Tiruvuru, Nuzvid, Gannavaram, Gudivada, Pedana, Machilipatnam, Pamarru, Penamaluru, Mylavaram, Nandigama, Vijayawada East, Vijayawada Central, and Jaggaiahpaeta. On the other hand, BJP won Kaikaluru and Vijayawada West seats, while JSP has bagged Avanigadda segment. It is worth mentioning that Jogi Ramesh, the only minister in Jagan Mohan Reddy’s cabinet, has lost the election.
In Guntur district, TDP successfully managed to win Guntur, Narasaraopet and Bapatla Lok Sabha constituencies. Out of 17 Assembly segments, the TDP secured 16 and its ally JSP won Tenali seat. The seats secured by TDP include Pedakurapadu, Tadikonda, Mangalagiri, Ponnuru, Vemuru, Repalle, Bapatla, Prathipadu, Guntur West, Guntur East, Chilakaluripeta, Narasaraopeta, Sattenapalle, Vinukonda, Gurajala and Macherla.
The capital issue has impacted the winning chances of YSRC in the Guntur district very badly, as the TDP-led alliance secured a clean sweep in the 17 Assembly segments of the Guntur Lok Sabha constituency in the district. The distress in farmers, who gave their lands in Mangalagiri and Tadikonda mandals, and the collapse of real estate in the region after YSRC proposed three capitals have been significant points of contention.
Though Jana Sena did not contest a single seat in Palnadu, the Kapu voters in all seven Assembly constituencies in the district supported the TDP candidates. Anti-incumbency, lack of significant development, and party leaders not being active in their constituencies have affected YSRC badly.
In the Prakasam district, TDP has won 10 of the 12 Assembly constituencies as against the four seats it won in the 2019 elections. It won Parchuru, Addanki, Chirala, Santhanuthalapadu, Ongole, Kandukur, Kondapi, Giddalur, Markapur and Kanigiri. YSRC won Darsi and Yerragondapalem seats.
Negligence of the YSRC in actively taking up the Veligonda project, addressing the drought situation, and failure to give it a ‘backward district’ tag though backwardness was pronounced in the district, particularly in western mandals, are said to be some of the reasons for its defeat.
YSRC took the risk and changed the sitting MLAs in the district, which has cost it dearly. Shifting minister Audimulapu Suresh from Yerragondapalem to Kondapi, Anna Rambabu from Giddalur to Makapur, KP Nagarjuna from Markapur to Giddalur, Burra Madhusudhan Yadhav to Kandukur, frequent changes of incharges in Parchur has backfired.
Three capital issue costs dearly for YSRC
The capital issue has impacted the winning chances of YSRC in the Guntur district very badly, as the NDA secured a clean sweep in the 17 Assembly segments of the Guntur Lok Sabha constituency in the district. The distress in farmers, who gave their lands in Mangalagiri and Tadikonda mandals, and the collapse of real estate in the region after YSRC proposed three capitals have been significant points of contention. This move led to a sense of betrayal among the public