TDP regains lost glory in Krishna, Guntur and Prakasam

The capital issue has impacted the winning chances of YSRC in the Guntur district very badly, as the TDP-led alliance secured a clean sweep in the 17 Assembly segments of the Guntur Lok Sabha constituency in the district. The distress in farmers, who gave their lands in Mangalagiri and Tadikonda mandals, and the collapse of real estate in the region after YSRC proposed three capitals have been significant points of contention.

Though Jana Sena did not contest a single seat in Palnadu, the Kapu voters in all seven Assembly constituencies in the district supported the TDP candidates. Anti-incumbency, lack of significant development, and party leaders not being active in their constituencies have affected YSRC badly.

In the Prakasam district, TDP has won 10 of the 12 Assembly constituencies as against the four seats it won in the 2019 elections. It won Parchuru, Addanki, Chirala, Santhanuthalapadu, Ongole, Kandukur, Kondapi, Giddalur, Markapur and Kanigiri. YSRC won Darsi and Yerragondapalem seats.

Negligence of the YSRC in actively taking up the Veligonda project, addressing the drought situation, and failure to give it a ‘backward district’ tag though backwardness was pronounced in the district, particularly in western mandals, are said to be some of the reasons for its defeat.

YSRC took the risk and changed the sitting MLAs in the district, which has cost it dearly. Shifting minister Audimulapu Suresh from Yerragondapalem to Kondapi, Anna Rambabu from Giddalur to Makapur, KP Nagarjuna from Markapur to Giddalur, Burra Madhusudhan Yadhav to Kandukur, frequent changes of incharges in Parchur has backfired.

Three capital issue costs dearly for YSRC

