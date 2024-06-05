‘UP ke ladke’ spearhead India bloc juggernaut

LUCKNOW: Having fought the first election in absence of Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav seems to have established himself as the only challenger to the saffron juggernaut again by winning more Lok Sabha seats than the BJP in Uttar Pradesh. The win came after bagging 111 out of 403 seats in 2019 Assembly polls.

Akhilesh has emerged as a game changer with the muscle of highest number of MPs after Congress in the INDIA bloc.

Making an impressive comeback in national politics riding high on his ‘Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak’ (PDA) plank, Akhilesh kept his campaign focused on farmer distress, unemployment, paper leaks and price rise drawing huge crowds to his rallies.