Uttarakhand: Four trekkers dead, 18 stranded in Sahastra Tal, SDRF dispatches rescue team

DEHRADUN: A group of 22 trekkers, who embarked on an expedition to Sahastra Tal, a favourite destination for adventure enthusiasts, has been reported as stranded. Tragically, four members lost their lives due to adverse weather conditions, while the remaining individuals are currently marooned along this challenging Himalayan trekking route.

Upon receiving news of the incident, District Magistrate Dr. Meharban Singh Bisht swiftly mobilized the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) headquarters to dispatch a rescue team to the site. Additionally, DM Bisht instructed the prompt deployment of local teams to aid in the immediate rescue of the stranded trekkers.

SDRF commandant Manikant Mishra told The New Indian Express, "In the early hours of Wednesday, a team of SDRF from district headquarters Uttarkashi has also left to start rescue action from Budhakedar side of Tehri district." A ten-member recce and rescue team of the forest department has gone beyond Silla village.

Uttarkashi Senior Superintendent of Police Arpan Yaduvanshi told TNIE, "SDRF mountaineering team is also going to leave from Dehradun by helicopter for aerial recce. District Hospital Uttarkashi and Primary Health Center Bhatwadi have been kept on alert. 14 rescuers and one doctor have also left from ITBP Matli a short while ago". Apart from this, a backup team is also being sent from the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering (NIM).

Earlier on Tuesday, Rajesh Thakur, president and guide of trekking agency Uttarkashi, apprised the district administration that a 22-member trekking team sent by the Himalayan View Trekking Agency, Maneri, to the Malla-Silla-Kushkalyan-Sahastra Tal track, has gone missing.