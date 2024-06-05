'Wait and watch,' says Tejashwi ahead of INDIA bloc meeting to discuss government formation

NEW DELHI: Amid suspense over whether the TDP and JD(U) will join the opposition alliance, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday asked people to "wait and watch."

Yadav, who travelled to Delhi from Patna in the same flight as Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar did, fuelling speculations if there were attempts to get him to the opposition's camp, said their interaction in the flight was limited to exchanging courtesies.

Asked if the opposition is looking at getting the numbers to stake claim for government formation, Yadav said, "We have come for the meeting today. Have patience, wait and watch what happens."

Yadav also said that Bihar has emerged as "kingmaker" in this election, and hoped that the "kingmaker" will ensure that the new government gives a special status to Bihar, conducts caste census across the country, and to put 75 percent reservation given by Bihar in the ninth schedule of the Constitution, which will exempt it from judicial review.