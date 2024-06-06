BJP retains 2 Jammu seats, but vote share drops as Congress manages to improve show

SRINAGAR: Although BJP retained both its Lok Sabha seats in Jammu and Kashmir for a third term, its vote bank dropped between 5 and 10%, while Congress, despite losing both seats, has witnessed an increase in vote bank.

It is a mixed bag for NC, which won two Valley seats and lost one, while PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti’s vote bank has decreased. The vote share of jailed ex-MLA Er Rashid, who created a major upset by winning the Baramulla seat, has doubled.

Of the five LS seats, BJP retained both Jammu and Udhampur seats while NC retained two seats (Srinagar and Anantnag), but the party’s vice president and former CM Omar Abdullah suffered shock defeat at hands of jailed ex-MLA Er Rashid.