Chinese visa scam case: Delhi court grants bail to Karti Chidambaram

Karti Chidambaram, son of former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram -Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS
NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Thursday granted bail to Congress leader Karti Chidambaram in a money laundering case linked to the alleged Chinese visa scam.

Special Judge for ED and CBI, Kaveri Baweja, granted the relief to the accused after he appeared before the court in pursuance to summons issued against him.

The court had issued summons against the accused while taking cognisance of a charge sheet filed by the ED in the case.

The judge granted the relief on a personal bond of Rs one lakh and one surety of like amount.

The ED has registered the money laundering case against Karti Chidambaram in the alleged scam pertaining to the issuance of visa to 263 Chinese nationals in 2011 when his father P Chidambaram was the Union home minister.

