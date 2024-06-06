Congress convenes CWC meet on June 8 to discuss poll result

NEW DELHI: The Congress has convened a meeting of its working committee on June 8 to discuss the Lok Sabha poll result.

Votes of the election were counted on June 4.

The meeting has been convened by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and he will chair it.

Party leaders will discuss the outcome of the Lok Sabha election, sources said.

The meeting will be held at 11 am at the Congress headquarters on Saturday.