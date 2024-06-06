Gujarat BJP likely to make major organizational changes after losing hat-trick streak in state's LS polls

AHMEDABAD: The BJP missed out on a hat-trick streak in Gujarat as it did not realize the dream of securing all 26 seats in the state.
Moreover, the saffron party did not meet its goal of securing each seat in the seat by a margin of over five lakh votes.
None of the eight seats in Saurashtra-Kutch achieved the five lakh margin aspiration set by the party leadership.
In an interview, former Chief Minister of Gujarat, Vijay Rupani addressed the question of setting a target of five-lakh lead by the state BJP president for workers, stating that such ambitious targets may lead to unrealistic comparisons with actual results.
Sources suggest that criticism against BJP leaders has already begun. In the days to come, leaders who touted a historic victory will likely face public scrutiny for the loss of a seat and the reduction in lead margins in Gujarat.
In light of this outcome, sources suggest significant organizational changes are expected within the Gujarat BJP following the formation of the Central government.
It is also speculated that BJP state president C.R Patil might join the central cabinet, with an OBC leader potentially being appointed as the new state president of the Gujarat BJP.
Additionally, new faces are likely to fill the crucial positions of General Secretary, with the BJP having already removed two general secretaries ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. There are four General Secretary positions in the Gujarat BJP, and substantial changes are anticipated within the organization.
After the historic victory of 156 out of 182 seats in the Gujarat assembly elections, the Gujarat BJP was hopeful of winning all 26 seats in the Lok Sabha elections for the third time in a row.
This ambition was reflected in state president C.R. Patil's election speeches, where he repeatedly emphasized, "This time, we are not just fighting to win the election but to win each seat with a lead of five lakhs."
The Congress secured the Banaskantha seat in North Gujarat after a decade. The five lakh margin was achieved only in four Lom Sabha seats, including the two seats contested by C.R Patil and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
Speaking anonymously, a leader said, "BJP ministers whose constituencies experienced a reduced victory margin lead in the Lok Sabha elections may also be asked to provide an explanation."