Gujarat BJP likely to make major organizational changes after losing hat-trick streak in state's LS polls

AHMEDABAD: The BJP missed out on a hat-trick streak in Gujarat as it did not realize the dream of securing all 26 seats in the state.

Moreover, the saffron party did not meet its goal of securing each seat in the seat by a margin of over five lakh votes.

None of the eight seats in Saurashtra-Kutch achieved the five lakh margin aspiration set by the party leadership.

In an interview, former Chief Minister of Gujarat, Vijay Rupani addressed the question of setting a target of five-lakh lead by the state BJP president for workers, stating that such ambitious targets may lead to unrealistic comparisons with actual results.