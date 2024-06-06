Immediately implement heat health action plan, Centre to States

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Thursday asked all states and union territories to immediately implement the heat health action plan to ensure the safety of people amid rising temperatures that are triggering intense heat waves across the country.

In a virtual meeting chaired by Dr Atul Goel, Director General of Health Services in the Union Health Ministry, the states and Union Territories were asked to assess the preparedness of healthcare facilities in all districts, check the availability of ambulances and set up dedicated heat stroke rooms at all healthcare facilities as part of the plan.

According to the data compiled by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), India has recorded 56 deaths from 24,849 suspected cases of heat stroke between March and May. As many as 46 of these deaths were recorded on May 30 alone.

Between May 1 and 30, 19,189 suspected heat stroke cases were reported in the country, officials said. The data does not include deaths from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Delhi. The final numbers are expected to be higher, officials added.