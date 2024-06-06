LS polls: 105 winning candidates' education between class 5 and 12

NEW DELHI: About 105, or 19 per cent, winning candidates declared their educational qualification to be between class 5 pass and 12, while 420, or 77 per cent, such candidates declared having a graduate degree or above, according to poll rights body ADR Seventeen winning candidates were diploma holders and one winner was "just literate," the Association of Democratic Reforms said.

All 121 candidates, who declared themselves illiterate, lost the polls.

There were two winning candidates who studied up to class 5, while four said they did up to class 8.

Thirty-four candidates declared they studied up to class 10, and 65 up to class 12.

According to another analysis by think-tank PRS Legislative Research, agriculture and social work emerged as the most common professions among the 543 MPs.