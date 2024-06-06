MP BJP eyes maximum representation in Modi cabinet after clean sweep

BHOPAL: A day after Madhya Pradesh saw a clean sweep of 29 Lok Sabha seats by the BJP, the state party circles, while hoping for four-five berths in Narendra Modi’s new team, are speculating who all will finally make it to the next union council of ministers. Several names are doing rounds, but former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, union ministers Jyotiraditya Scindia and Faggan Singh Kulaste and state BJP chief VD Sharma remain the front runners.

A win of 8.21 lakh votes from saffron citadel Vidisha makes the former MP CM and sixth-time MP from the central MP seat a strong favourite to get a key

Hints about a future role for Chouhan in Delhi were already dropped by PM Modi at a poll rally in Narmadapuram district in April. Further, Scindia -- who was already a key minister in Modi 2.0 and is considered close to both Modi and Amit Shah -- is again nearly certain to get a major responsibility in the union cabinet, given his past performance of heading the civil aviation and steel ministries.