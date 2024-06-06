Operation Bluestar anniversary: Pro-Khalistan slogans raised at Golden Temple

AMRISTAR: Pro-Khalistan slogans were raised by supporters and activists of radical Sikh outfits inside the Golden Temple premises on the 40th anniversary of Operation Bluestar on Thursday.

The slogans were raised by activists of various outfits, including the Simranjit Singh Mann-led Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar), and former MP Dhian Singh Mand at the Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat of Sikhs.

Mann, who recently lost the Lok Sabha poll from the Sangrur seat, was also present.

Led by the radical outfit Dal Khalsa, some Sikh youths were carrying Khalistani flags and photographs of a damaged Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat of Sikhs.

Dal Khalsa activists were seen carrying placards bearing portraits of slain militant leader Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale and Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was killed in Canada last year.