PM Modi to make sweeping changes in Uttar Pradesh BJP after party's poll debacle

LUCKNOW: After a major setback in the BJP bastion of Uttar Pradesh during the Lok Sabha elections, PM Narendra Modi is expected to analyse the loss and make 'sweeping changes' at both organisational levels and within the state government.
As per the political grapevine, state BJP chief Bhupendra Chaudhury will own up to the debacle and offer his resignation in a meeting to be attended by top brass of UP BJP and state government including CM Yogi, both deputy CMs, UP BJP chief, organisation secretary in Delhi.
Even the saffron party's key allies are expected to participate in an introspection session to discuss and analyse the reasons for the stunning reverses the BJP suffered in UP.
The meeting is expected to hold leaders responsible for the poll debacle.
Overhauling of the party’s UP unit is considered to be a certainty and BJP’s national secretary organisation, Sunil Bansal is likely to be brought back at helm of the party’s affairs in Uttar Pradesh.
Bansal was behind BJP’s mammoth success in 2017 Assembly polls. He was sent to Odisha as party in-charge in 2022 and helped a saffron surge in the east Indian state with a massive majority in 2024.