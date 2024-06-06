PM Modi to make sweeping changes in Uttar Pradesh BJP after party's poll debacle

LUCKNOW: After a major setback in the BJP bastion of Uttar Pradesh during the Lok Sabha elections, PM Narendra Modi is expected to analyse the loss and make 'sweeping changes' at both organisational levels and within the state government.

As per the political grapevine, state BJP chief Bhupendra Chaudhury will own up to the debacle and offer his resignation in a meeting to be attended by top brass of UP BJP and state government including CM Yogi, both deputy CMs, UP BJP chief, organisation secretary in Delhi.

Even the saffron party's key allies are expected to participate in an introspection session to discuss and analyse the reasons for the stunning reverses the BJP suffered in UP.