Rae bareli or Wayanad?: UP leaders appeal to Rahul Gandhi to retain family bastion

LUCKNOW: After putting up a promising show in Uttar Pradesh, both the INDIA bloc partners—Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav—have yet to clear the suspense over the seats they will retain.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi, after securing impressive wins in both Raebareli in UP and Wayanad in Kerala, has yet to decide which seat he will forego.

On the other, Akhilesh Yadav, who is a sitting MLA from his stronghold Karhal assembly segment in Mainpuri, has won Kannauj Lok Sabha seat as well. The SP will, now, have to choose one relinquishing the other keeping in mind the sentiments of the voters of both the seats.

In the case of Rahul Gandhi, the suspense is growing with the local leaders of Raebareli making appeals to retain the family bastion which he won by a bigger margin of 3,90,030 votes than Wayanad where his victory margin was 3,64,422.