Rahul Gandhi right person to hold Leader of Opposition post: Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi

NEW DELHI: Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi backed Rahul Gandhi to be the Leader of Opposition on Thursday and said that he was the right person to take up the coveted position as he was the face of the party in the 2024 general elections.

Several Congress MPs are too pitching for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, the newly elected MP from Assam’s Jorhat said, "Gandhi’s dedication to protecting the Indian Constitution was a theme that echoed in every nook and corner of this country, therefore, he is the right person to lead the party in Parliament. However, the final decision is taken by the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP)."

“Rahul Gandhi’s two Bharat Jodo Yatras had a resounding impact on this election. His message of ‘opening a shop of love in the market of hate’ had a long-lasting impact. Therefore, I feel that he should take the lead. But in the end, it’s the Congress parliamentary party to decide,” said Gogoi.

Though the party offered the position to Rahul Gandhi in 2014 and 2019, he turned down the offer as the party did not have the requisite seats to qualify as Leader of the Opposition (LoP).

To claim the post, a party should have at least 10 percent of the membership of the Lok Sabha. While the Congress had 52 seats in 2019, in 2014, it had only 44 seats. However, the party registered a spectacular show by increasing its tally to 99 seats in the 2024 elections.

Echoing the view, senior Congress MP Manickam Tagore wrote on X that Rahul Gandhi should lead the party in the Lower House.

“I sought votes on the name of my leader, Rahul Gandhi. I think he should be the Leader of Congress in the Lok Sabha. I hope elected Congress MPs also think the same. Let’s see how the Congress Parliamentary Party decides. We are a democratic party,” wrote Tagore.