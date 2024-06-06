Rajasthan LoP Tika Ram Jully injured in road accident

DAUSA: Rajasthan leader of Opposition and Congress leader, Tika Ram Jully, was injured in a road accident when his car collided with a Nilgai (blue bull) near Bhandarej on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.

He was taken to Dausa District Hospital for medical treatment. The accident occurred on June 5 while Tika Ram Jully was en route from Alwar to Jaipur.

Upon hearing the news, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma extended his prayers for Jully's swift recovery.

"News of opposition leader Shri Tika Ram Jully ji being injured in a road accident in Dausa has been received. I pray to Lord Shri Ram for his speedy recovery," Sharma said in a post on X.