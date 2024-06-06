Rajkot game zone fire: Gujarat HC asks govt inaction over suspending senior officials

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat High Court has questioned the state government on why the city municipal commissioner was not supended in connection with the Rajkot game zone fire incident, which claimed the lives of 27 people.

The hearing for the Rajkot TRP Game Zone fire incident was conducted before a division bench consisting of Justices Biren Vaishnav and Devan M. Desai on Thursday. The government faced tough questions during the session.

The High Court questioned why only junior employees had been suspended so far, while the Municipal Commissioner had not faced any action.

The court asked if the government planned to take action against senior officials, or if they were waiting for another such fire incident before holding the officials accountable.

Justice Vaishnav remarked, “What happened to the accountability of the municipal commissioners? What is the affidavit of the first commissioner when the game zone started? What is his explanation? No periodic checks were carried out by the fire department. Why has he not been suspended?”

He further stated, “The responsibility lies at the top. Why are the commissioners not suspended? It is now on record that you have been shifting blame from one stage to another. You keep playing these games.”