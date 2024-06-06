Will PM fulfil his promise of giving special status to Andhra, Bihar, asks Congress

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Thursday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi whether he would fulfil his promise of giving special category status to the states of Andhra Pradesh and Bihar.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh also took a swipe at the prime minister, saying it is being claimed repeatedly that the Modi 3. 0 government will be formed but the truth is that this time it will be "Modi 1/3 government".

In a video statement posted on X, Ramesh said the Congress has four questions for the prime minister -- two for Andhra Pradesh and two for Bihar.

"On April 30, 2014, in the holy city of Tirupati, you promised to give special category status to Andhra Pradesh so that massive investment comes in. It's been 10 years but it has not happened. Will that promise be fulfilled now? Will the PM give special category status to Andhra Pradesh," Ramesh said.

He claimed that Prime Minister Modi has been trying to privatise the steel plant in Vishakhapatnam.

"All parties are opposed to this. Will you stop the privatization of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant now?" he said.