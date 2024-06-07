AAP loses in 60 Assembly segments of Punjab

CHANDIGARH: The ruling-AAP has seen a significant decline, losing in 60 assembly segments that it had won in the 2022 assembly elections. In the recent 2024 Lok Sabha elections, AAP led in just 32 assembly seats, a sharp contrast to its previous victory in 92 of the 117 Assembly seats in the Vidhan Sabha elections two years ago. In contrast, the Congress has regained lost ground, leading in 38 assembly seats compared to its 18 seats two years ago. However, the biggest gainer is the BJP, which, despite not winning a single Lok Sabha seat, led in 23 assembly segments. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) appears to have been largely rejected by the public, leading in only nine assembly seats.

AAP finished in second position in 54 assembly seats, with eight cabinet ministers trailing in their own assembly segments. Notably, the party trailed in Budhlada, the constituency of Punjab AAP working president Budh Ram, achieving a vote share of just 26.02 percent. The ruling party managed to win three Lok Sabha seats.