AAP loses in 60 Assembly segments of Punjab

CHANDIGARH: The ruling-AAP has seen a significant decline, losing in 60 assembly segments that it had won in the 2022 assembly elections. In the recent 2024 Lok Sabha elections, AAP led in just 32 assembly seats, a sharp contrast to its previous victory in 92 of the 117 Assembly seats in the Vidhan Sabha elections two years ago. In contrast, the Congress has regained lost ground, leading in 38 assembly seats compared to its 18 seats two years ago. However, the biggest gainer is the BJP, which, despite not winning a single Lok Sabha seat, led in 23 assembly segments. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) appears to have been largely rejected by the public, leading in only nine assembly seats.
AAP finished in second position in 54 assembly seats, with eight cabinet ministers trailing in their own assembly segments. Notably, the party trailed in Budhlada, the constituency of Punjab AAP working president Budh Ram, achieving a vote share of just 26.02 percent. The ruling party managed to win three Lok Sabha seats.
State Health Minister Balbir Singh lost from Patiala, Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian lost from Bathinda, NRI Affairs Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal lost from Amritsar (all three were first runners-up), and Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar lost from Khadoor Sahib, finishing in third place. Additionally, three AAP MLAs—Amansher Singh
Sherry Kalsi from Gurdaspur, Ashok Prashar Pappi from Ludhiana, and Jagdeep Singh Kaka Brar from Ferozepur—lost the parliamentary elections. Amansher Singh and Ashok Prashar lost in their own assembly segments, while Kaka Brar led in his own assembly seat.
Sources suggest that a blame game is likely to ensue within the party, questioning who will take responsibility for this poor performance. AAP Punjab president and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann led the election campaign with the help of party Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak, while all ministers were tasked with ensuring significant leads from their respective constituencies. The party may now consider bringing new faces into the state cabinet and adjusting its governance model.
Political observers have pointed out that AAP heavily relied on its populist schemes, such as providing 300 units of free power per month to each household, establishing Aam Aadmi mohalla clinics, creating 43,000 government jobs, repairing canals, and setting up schools of eminence. However, these schemes failed to resonate with the public.
The decline is attributed to three main factors: the ongoing farmers’ protest at the Shambu border, the declining popularity of the state government due to deteriorating law and order and unfulfilled promises like justice in sacrilege cases and the drug issue, and the arrest of AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal in a liquor case.
