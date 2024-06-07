BJP’s loss across UP regions from Jatland to Purvanchal

Registering an overall drop of 8% in its vote share, the BJP could win 14 of the 26 seats which went to poll in the first three phases spread across the western UP against 18 seats it had won 2019. The opposition alliance improved its tally by winning 11 against four in 2019. One seat, Nagina (SC), was been won by Chandrashekhar Azad of Azad Samaj Party.

Of the 24 seats of Awadh region which went to poll in fourth and fifth phases, BJP won 11 against a clean sweep in 2019. The INDIA bloc wrested 13 seats of the region where they had failed to open account in previous election.

Similarly, of the four Bundelkhand seats, where the BJP and allies had been relying on the development narrative, NDA ended up losing three seats to the opposition. BJP had been making a clean sweep in Bundelkhand since 2014. In Purvanchal, the stronghold of Modi and Yogi, BJP lost 17 of 27 seats. It had won 20 of 27 in 2019.