Chorus grows to pitch Rahul as LoP

NEW DELHI: Several Congress MPs have pitched the name of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as the Leader of Opposition in the 18th Lok Sabha.

Speaking to this paper, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi said that Gandhi’s dedication to protecting the Constitution was a theme that echoed in every nook and corner of the country, and hence, he is the right person to lead the party in the Parliament. However, the final decision is taken by the Congress Parliamentary Party, he said.

“Gandhi’s two Bharat Jodo Yatras had a resounding impact on this polls,” said Gogoi.

Though the party offered the position to Rahul Gandhi in 2014 and 2019, he turned down the offer as the party did not have the requisite seats to qualify as Leader of the Opposition. To claim the post, a party should have at least 10 per cent of Lok Sabha membership. While the Congress had 52 seats in 2019, it had only 44 seats in 2014. However, the party registered a spectacular show by raising its tally to 99 seats in 2024.