Coach of New Delhi-Bhubaneswar Tejas Rajdhani derails in Ghaziabad, no one hurt: Railways

No passenger was hurt in the incident as the train was moving at a "very slow speed", Chief Public Relations Officer, Northern Railway, Deepak Kumar said.
For representational purposes(Photo | PTI)
NEW DELHI: A coach of the New Delhi-Bhubaneswar Tejas Rajdhani Express derailed at the Ghaziabad station around 9:35 am on Friday, the Northern Railway said.

No passenger was hurt in the incident as the train was moving at a "very slow speed", Chief Public Relations Officer, Northern Railway, Deepak Kumar said.

"After the coach was isolated from the train and passengers were accommodated in another coach, it departed from Ghaziabad and reached the New Delhi Railway Station safely. We are examining the reason for the derailment," he said.

