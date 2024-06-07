Congress won't succeed if candidates must bank on caste equations: Gujarat MP Ganiben Thakor

AHMEDABAD: Congrees leader Ganiben Thakor whose victory during the Lok Sabha polls ended the BJP's streak of victories in Gujarat recently raised concerns about the Congress policies, especially the caste equations in a conversation with the local media.
Ganiben stated, "It is unfortunate a candidate has to rely on the strength of their caste,” emphasizing that a Congress candidate cannot succeed without the active support of the party organization.
"The Congress system needs significant reforms. Instead of relying on community-based support, the party should stand on its strength. This initiative has begun in Banaskantha. Those working against the party should be removed, and if not, they should be punished. If such individuals are not dealt with, they will inspire others and ultimately harm the Congress."
It is a no doubt that Thakor's dedication led to significant leads even in constituencies lacking a strong Congress presence, especially given a situation where her party members did not assist her.
Ganiben Nagaji Thakor, widely known as Ganiben Thakor, is a prominent politician and member of the Congress party and has a pending criminal case against Ganiben.
According to her election affidavit, the 48-year-old completed her graduation at Jain Vishva Bharati Institute in 2020. She lost her first assembly election from Vav in 2012 against senior cooperative leader Shankar Chaudhary of the Bharatiya Janata Party but secured victory in the subsequent election.
In 2017, as a Congress candidate, she defeated Shankar Chaudhary by 6,655 votes. She was re-elected from the Vav seat in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly election.
Notably, Ganiben's husband, Thakor Shankarji, comes from a middle-class background and works as a farmer.
The campaign for the Lok Sabha polls was challenging for Ganiben Thakor. With her party unable to provide financial support, she went door-to-door in her constituency to raise funds and sought assistance from community leaders.
Thakor managed to successfully raise up to Rs 50 lakh for her campaign through crowdfunding.
Ganiben Thakor is known across Gujarat as a powerful speaker who occasionally stirs up controversy. Previously, she sparked debate by endorsing the decision of 800 village 'elders' in Banaskantha to restrict mobile phone use for unmarried girls.
She also supported a ban on inter-caste marriages and proposed penalties for parents whose children engage in such unions. Additionally, she backed a proposal by BJP MLA Fatesinh Chauhan from Kalol to amend the Gujarat Registration of Marriages Act, 2006, making parental signatures mandatory for marriage registration.