Congress won't succeed if candidates must bank on caste equations: Gujarat MP Ganiben Thakor

AHMEDABAD: Congrees leader Ganiben Thakor whose victory during the Lok Sabha polls ended the BJP's streak of victories in Gujarat recently raised concerns about the Congress policies, especially the caste equations in a conversation with the local media.

Ganiben stated, "It is unfortunate a candidate has to rely on the strength of their caste,” emphasizing that a Congress candidate cannot succeed without the active support of the party organization.

"The Congress system needs significant reforms. Instead of relying on community-based support, the party should stand on its strength. This initiative has begun in Banaskantha. Those working against the party should be removed, and if not, they should be punished. If such individuals are not dealt with, they will inspire others and ultimately harm the Congress."

It is a no doubt that Thakor's dedication led to significant leads even in constituencies lacking a strong Congress presence, especially given a situation where her party members did not assist her.

Ganiben Nagaji Thakor, widely known as Ganiben Thakor, is a prominent politician and member of the Congress party and has a pending criminal case against Ganiben.