FIR against J&K med student in blasphemy case

SRINAGAR: Police on Thursday lodged an FIR against a student of Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar for posting “blasphemous” content against Prophet Muhammad. The student has also been suspended by the college authorities.

The controversial post has triggered protests in the medical college campus, prompting the college administration to suspend class work in the college for two days.

A cop said police has taken cognizance of the incident of posting of sensitive content against religious sentiments of a particular community by one student of GMC Srinagar.

“Upon receipt of communication from GMC Srinagar Administration, a criminal case, under sections 153 (promotion of enmity in society), 153A (promoting disharmony on grounds of religion), 295A (malicious acts to insult religious beliefs) and 505(2) (circulates any statement containing rumour or alarming news) of IPC has been registered,” he said.