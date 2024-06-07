Himanta slammed over his remarks blaming religious leaders as BJP fares poorly in Northeast

GUWAHATI: The Voice of the People Party (VPP) in Meghalaya slammed Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday for his statement that the NDA suffered in Nagaland, Manipur and Meghalaya due to the involvement of religious leaders in the elections.

Describing the statement as “unfounded, baseless and communal in nature”, VPP chief Ardent Miller Basaiawmoit said Sarma should mind his own business and party.

“I condemn the statement made by Himanta Biswa Sarma that a particular religion in Meghalaya was the cause for the defeat of the NDA candidates. The Church in Meghalaya has never been involved in electoral politics,” Basaiawmoit said.

“He has no right to interfere in the affairs of Meghalaya…The people of the state have the right to elect any person as long as he or she is a citizen of India. They are not so naive to not know the aims, objectives, agenda and manifestos of the political parties,” the VPP chief said.

He said the people of Meghalaya would elect a party which believes in the Constitution of India, secularism and protects the interests of the minority communities.